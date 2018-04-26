At a glance: Taxes in Indonesia

Indonesia may have executed a successful tax amnesty, but the hard work of reforming its tax system to collect revenue more efficiently is still underway. Higher tax revenue will be key to Indonesia’s ability to boost public spending on infrastructure, and drive economic growth.

While the tax authority makes plans to use new technology to raise tax compliance standards and tax takings, taxes remain an important lever to attract investment and shape businesses’ behaviour.

For instance, the Indonesian government in April updated its tax holiday incentives, which will now be granted to new businesses in an expanded list of 17 industry sectors significant to its economy, up from just 8 sectors previously. A key aim: to make them simpler and more attractive to foreign investors.

And, to help local small and medium enterprises better manage cash flow and pursue expansion, the government halved the final income tax rate for SMEs with annual revenues of under 4.8 billion rupiah to 0.5 per cent, from an earlier 1 per cent. This takes effect on July 1.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Here are the key tax rates: