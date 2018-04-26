At a glance: Taxes in Malaysia

Taxes have been much in the news in Malaysia since May 2018’s watershed election led to a change in government.

As the winning coalition led by Mahathir Mohamad formed its new government, it swiftly fulfilled its campaign promise to scrap the unpopular 6 per cent goods and services tax. The government is now considering the reintroduction of a 10 per cent sales and services tax, to plug the revenue hole that will be left by the GST. With Malaysia’s high debt burden, raising new revenue is of concern.

On the other side of the government’s ledger, plans to curb spending have also been announced: large public infrastructure projects such as the High Speed Rail between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore have been put on hold, thousands of contract workers will be let go, and cabinet ministers’ pay will be cut.

Here are some of the key taxes:

