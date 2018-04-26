At a glance: Taxes in Singapore

Here are some of the key taxes:

Whether local or foreign, all companies in Singapore are taxed a flat rate of 17 per cent on its chargeable income. Singapore has been lowering its corporate tax rate over the years - it fell from 20 per cent to 18 per cent in 2008, and then to 17 per cent in 2010. And, with the various exemptions, rebates and other tax relief schemes, many companies in pro-business Singapore would find their effective corporate tax rate to be even lower.

Corporate income tax rebate: 40% of tax payable, capped at $15,000

Earlier this year, the Finance Minister raised the corporate income tax rebate for year of assessment 2018 to 40 per cent of corporate tax payable (capped at S$15,000), up from 20 per cent of tax payable, subject to a S$10,000 cap. He also extended the rebate to YA2019 at a rate of 20 per cent of corporate tax payable, capped at S$10,000.

Tax exemption for startups; partial tax exemption

New companies and startups may qualify for tax exemption in their first three years. All new companies except those whose principal activity is investment holding or property development (whether for sale or investment).

Up till YA 2019 (if any of the first three YAs falls in or before YA 2019)

First S$100,000 of chargeable income: 100% exempted from tax (S$100,000)

Next S$200,000 of chargeable income: 50% exempted from tax (S$100,000)

Total exemption of S$200,000 on the first S$300,000 of chargeable income

From YA 2020 (if any of the first three YAs falls in or after YA 2020)

First $100,000 of chargeable income: 75% exempted from tax (S$75,000)

Next S$100,000 of chargeable income: 50% exempted from tax (S$50,000)

Total exemption of S$125,000 on the first S$200,000 of chargeable income

Other companies can still benefit from the partial tax exemption scheme:

Up till YA 2019:

First S$10,000 of chargeable income: 75% exempted from tax (S$7,500)

Next S$290,000 of chargeable income: 50% exempted from tax (S$145,000)

Total exemption of S$152,500 on the first S$300,000 of chargeable income

From YA 2020:

First S$10,000 of chargeable income: 75% exempted from tax (S$7,500)

Next S$190,000 of chargeable income: 50% exempted from tax (S$95,000)

Total exemption of S$102,000 on the first S$200,000 of chargeable income.

Indirect Tax - Goods and Services Tax (GST) of 7%

Singapore’s goods and services tax (GST) is a broad-based consumption tax of 7 per cent that is levied on nearly all goods and services in Singapore. Exports of goods and international services are zero-rated, while the sale and lease of residential properties and financial services are exempt from GST.

The government has said that the GST will be raised to 9 per cent some time between 2021 and 2025, depending on the state of Singapore’s economy, how much government expenditures grow, and how buoyant existing taxes are.

From Jan 1, 2020, a new GST will also be pegged to imported e-commerce services such as music and video streaming, apps, online subscriptions and services such as marketing and accounting.

Withholding Tax

A person who makes payments (such as royalty, interest, technical service fees) to a non-resident company or individual is required to withhold a percentage of that payment, and pay that withholding tax to IRAS.