At a glance: Taxes in Thailand

Thailand’s economic outlook is improving, thanks to a strong growth momentum in both tourism and manufacturing exports. In 2017, the economy grew at its fastest pace since 2013 - an estimated 3.9 per cent - a pace the International Monetary Fund expects will continue this year and next.

But scaling up public investment - fiscal spending on large scale infrastructure projects - will be critical to spur domestic demand and make economic growth more broad-based, the IMF added.

This may be, in part, why Thailand has been actively tweaking its laws to stem tax leakages and boost its tax takings. These included moves to introduce taxes on e-commerce and require foreign businesses to pay VAT on goods sold to Thai consumers, as well as fast-tracked legislation to enforce taxes on cryptocurrency investing.

Apart from changes to the tax rates, Thailand’s tax authorities also intend to use data analytics and artificial intelligence to weed out tax evaders and boost overall tax revenues.

Here are the key tax rates: