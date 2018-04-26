At a glance: Taxes in Vietnam

Vietnam has seen heated debate over taxes recently. With public expenditure rising more quickly than GDP growth, the Ministry of Finance has come under some pressure to raise tax revenues.

But its proposal last year to raise the value added tax (VAT) from 10 per cent to 12 per cent from 2019 met with strong opposition. In January 2018, the government said it would make this hike a little more gradual, raising it to 11 per cent from 2019 and then to 12 per cent by 2020.

By May however, the Finance Minister said that it would not raise the VAT after all, keeping it at 10 per cent. This was after the government had proposed a property tax in April.

Here are the key tax rates:

sentifi.com Market voices on: