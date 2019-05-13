Beware of over-reliance on China arrivals and casinos, says Maybank report on Asean tourism

Arrivals from China have been a significant driver of Asean tourism growth, despite a slowdown in recent months, with Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore being the most popular regional destinations.
BT FILE PHOTO
MAY 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

TOURISM in Asean is set for a significant upside, but more needs to be done in areas such as infrastructure, and there are risks of over-reliance on China arrivals and casinos, according to a new Maybank report, Asean Tourism: Blue Skies, But Keep Your Seatbelts Fastened.

