Covid-19 and the rise of corporate socially-distanced responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) might have been perceived in various ways over the years, be it for philanthropy or reputation building, but it is safe to say amidst the pandemic and its impact on the economies and communities around the world , more are perceiving it in one common way—the right thing to do.

In the face of the global pandemic, which have left many vulnerable communities deeply impacted, there is a greater sense of urgency to sustain the momentum of existing CSR initiatives to provide community support. For organisations, it’s a matter of responsibility to their communities; and for the consumer, it’s a matter of expectation — with a recent survey revealing that APAC consumers expect empathy and support from brands during the pandemic.

As social distancing mandates are likely to remain for the foreseeable future, companies need to think of effective ways to continue their CSR programmes. Beyond traditional initiatives such as in-person volunteering and philanthropic efforts, going digital ensures a sense of continuity when physical gatherings are not possible. Digital initiatives enable companies to galvanise participants at scale, which is a useful way of working around today’s travel restrictions.

Most importantly, it opens many more doors that were previously closed due to the constraints of physical presence, encapsulating the spirit of staying socially connected despite being physically distant during this crisis. Many of us have adapted to working remotely and made it work; there’s no reason why we can’t make remote volunteering work.

Making CSR fun with technology and gamification

In Singapore, companies are continuing with their CSR in innovative ways. For example, Grab launched a new service, GrabCare, which offers on-demand transport for healthcare workers. Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, non-governmental organisation (NGO) Enrich seeks to empower migrant domestic workers with financial health tips. Through gamification techniques, Enrich has created a fun learning experience for these workers — the website hosts online quizzes and a leaderboard for participants, with the goal of reaching 30,000 migrant domestic workers.

As digital activity spiked in countries experiencing the strictest lockdowns such as India, mobile phones are playing an important role in helping people tide through difficult times — and even gain access to credit. The pandemic has exacerbated financial exclusion, particularly for vulnerable communities, where individuals face more challenges gaining access to basic financial services due to the lack of credit history. To drive financial inclusion, the Grameen Foundation in India launched an app to help lower income groups formally access credit products, providing them with a vital lifeline during this economic downturn.

Encouraging employees to help from home

Where in-person volunteering work is not possible, employees can opt to volunteer their skills online. A CSR initiative with digital outreach means that employees aren’t limited by their locations – someone working from home in Singapore could safely and easily help a rural village in Indonesia.

Missing Maps, for instance, is a collaborative humanitarian project that harnesses the power of technology to attract remote volunteers. Participating organisations can allocate volunteer time to allow employees to virtually create maps of physical locations that have yet to be registered on the official map, thus enabling first responders and healthcare workers to deliver essential supplies to households in vulnerable communities across different parts of the world if and when they are in need.

Keeping the passion of helping alive and online

I was recently part of the judging panel for Aidha, an NGO in Singapore that helps migrant domestic workers, on their annual Financial and Business Plan Competition. Prior to the pandemic, the committee would meet in-person at the United World College on Sundays. However, this year’s competition was held via Zoom instead — with ten shortlisted students presenting their financial plans and business plans to a panel of judges.

Some might wonder whether we can recreate the same atmosphere online, where the human connection is often an important binding force during a face-to-face volunteering experience. However, as I observed the same familiar level of enthusiasm from participants online, I was glad that my initial thoughts were proven wrong. We might not have been together physically, but the energy was palpable as the contestants articulated their hopes for the future with even more pride as they were the ones who persevered with their learning even when they had to do the courses virtually.

We discussed business plans for food trucks, creating a one-stop-shop for farming supplies, rice shops and bakeries. We talked about investing in the stock market, the hopes of having insurance in Myanmar, owning their own homes, and sending their daughters to university.

A successful CSR plan is highly dependent on building sustainable long-term partnerships and adapting to the changes in today’s climate to find the best ways to help those in need. There is no better time for organisations to consider a digital CSR strategy if they haven’t already started one. This ensures that vulnerable communities will continue getting the help they need, even via digital and virtual means, and accelerates the road to recovery.

The writer is CMO at Experian Asia Pacific