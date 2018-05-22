Singapore / Belt and Road

Deep understanding of Asean is key to seizing opportunities: panellists

vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT
BT_20180522_VIPANEL22_3444790.jpg
(From left) The panel discussion with Lee U-Wen, deputy news editor, The Business Times (moderator); Alexis Lanternier, CEO of Lazada Singapore; Liew Mun Leong, chairman of Surbana Jurong Private Limited and chairman of Changi Airport Group; keynote speaker Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Trade and Industry; Ho Meng Kit, CEO of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF); and Tan Soon Kim, assistant CEO of Enterprise Singapore.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN
BT_20180522_VIPANEL22_3444790.jpg
Mr Chan highlighted that China is also looking to invest in non-infrastructure projects.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN
MAY 22, 2018 - 6:00 AM

[SINGAPORE] Contrary to popular belief, China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) consists of more than just large-scale, infrastructure projects, and Singapore can be an effective partner for China to enter the region if it plays its cards right, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore / Belt and Road / Asean
Written by: 
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT