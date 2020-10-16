Digital payments in Asean to triple to US$1.5t by 2030: report

A woman walks past the Shopee Building in Singapore. The e-commerce app helps to make Sea's SeaMoney e-wallet a key emerging player in Asean's digital payments market.

DIGITAL payments in Asean are expected to triple to US$1.5 trillion (S$2 trillion) by 2030, but the fragmented market means that ride-hailing, e-commerce, and telecom-driven apps are the best-positioned e-wallet players, according to an HSBC Global Research Asean Next report.

Of this, the share of consumer-to-business payments is expected to rise to about two-thirds, up from 35 per cent in 2019.

The rise of digital payments in Asean will be driven by the region's large base of underbanked consumers without credit cards; relatively high smartphone and internet penetration; and high merchant acceptance of QR code payment methods.

In contrast to a consolidated market such as China's, however, Asean's e-wallet industry is already crowded. Players range from standalone fintech companies and financial institutions to telecom operator platforms, ride-hailing operators, and e-commerce apps.

"Ride-hailing and e-commerce apps appear well positioned to gain share given their large consumer base and high level of engagement with users and merchants," said the report.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Telecom-driven platforms are also well placed given a large distribution network which can reach unbanked or under-banked users, and due to their consumer insights."

The report identified Sea's SeaMoney e-wallet as a key emerging player, as Sea's e-commerce app Shopee continues to expand.

SeaMoney's user base grew to 15 million in the second quarter of 2020, and HSBC expects its total payments value to rise to US$170 billion by 2030, implying a digital payments share of about 9 per cent across its total addressable market, up from less than 1 per cent in 2019.

With the ability to tap on Shopee’s engaged consumers and merchant base, SeaMoney has started to offer consumer and merchant lending, albeit in a limited way, in Indonesia and Thailand.

Gaming company Razer's payments arm, meanwhile, saw revenue surge 79 per cent year on year in H1 2020, and accounted for about a fifth of group profit. "Razer Gold and Razer Merchant Services occupy strong competitive positions in fast-growing, profitable niches: virtual gaming currency and merchant acquiring," said the report.