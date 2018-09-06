Facebook to build its first data centre in Singapore

Facebook's data centre will be located in Tanjong Kling (formerly known as Data Center Park), support “hundreds of jobs” and form part of Facebook’s growing presence in Singapore and the region.

FACEBOOK will build a S$1.4 billion data centre in Singapore, its first such in Asia and its 15th in the world.

To be located in Tanjong Kling (formerly known as Data Center Park), it will support “hundreds of jobs” and form part of Facebook’s growing presence in Singapore and the region, the company said on Thursday.

The data centre targets to start operations in 2022, after which construction will continue for a few years.

Facebook said: “Our data centres are highly-advanced facilities that help bring Facebook apps and services to people around the world every day.”

When complete, it will be a 170,000 square metre, 11-storey building that features a facade made out of a perforated lightweight material, which will allow air flow and provide glimpses of the mechanical equipment inside.

Fortis Construction has been appointed general contractor for the project, a result of a “joint experience building efficient data centres”, said Facebook.

Thomas Furlong, vice-president of infrastructure data centres at Facebook, added at the launch event on Thursday that Singapore was chosen for its robust infrastructure, access to fibre, a talented local workforce, and support from government agencies including JTC and the Economic Development Board of Singapore.

According to Mr Furlong, Facebook has some 1,000 employees in Singapore, and boasts programmes that help local startups grow their businesses and promote media literacy.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, who graced the launch event, said that Facebook’s presence in Singapore is important in helping the country connect to the rest of the world by transcending the “physical constraints of size and space”, and making the country a part of the global data centre value chain.

The project is also a milestone in that it “helps break new ground in land utilisation and energy consumption”, said Mr Chan.

Facebook’s new data centre in Singapore is said to be the first to incorporate the new StatePoint Liquid Cooling system, a technology that minimises water and power consumption, and reduce by 20 per cent the amount of peak water used in climates like Singapore’s.

