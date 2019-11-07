Johnson & Johnson partners Lazada to support emerging South-east Asia brands

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health China's managing director Tim Deng said the partnership will serve as a gateway to "bring in" South-east Asian products to "inspire Chinese consumers".

CONSUMER group Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health (J&J) and Lazada Group have partnered to incubate emerging brands in South-east Asia and China.

Both companies will help these brands reach and engage more Chinese consumers by leveraging J&J’s market insights and offline distribution channels, and e-commerce player Lazada’s regional ecosystem.

Tim Deng, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health China managing director, said the partnership will serve as a gateway to "bring out" local China brands to reach South-east Asian consumers. At the same time, it would "bring in" South-east Asian products to "inspire Chinese consumers".

"In addition, we will support a vibrant ecosystem of startups and entrepreneurs in the Belt and Road Initiative region with access to the world-class open innovation expertise within the Johnson & Johnson global network," Mr Deng added.

Qian Yi, general manager of Lazada Cross-Border business, said that through the partnership, the connectivity between the South-east Asia market and Chinese consumers can be further strengthened, while also bringing more quality products and services to China from South-east Asia.

This will be done by utilising consumer insights, digital marketing expertise and channel expansion model.

Lazada is the South-east Asia flagship platform of Alibaba Group.