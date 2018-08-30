Singapore / Government

Monetary Authority of Singapore and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

MAS's chief fintech officer Sopnendu Mohanty said: "Through this fintech cooperation with DFSA, we look forward to closer interactions between our markets, and for fintech firms in Singapore to capture these new opportunities and grow the fintech landscape."
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) have signed an agreement that paves the way for each party to refer fintech companies to the other, as well as facilitate the sharing of information on innovation in the financial sector

