Monetary Authority of Singapore and Dubai authority sign fintech accord
BT FILE PHOTO
Singapore
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) have signed an agreement that paves the way for each party to refer fintech companies to the other, as well as facilitate the sharing of information on innovation in the financial sector
