Multinational transport firms commit to Asean links

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 - 12:30
366373660_0-7.jpg
366373660_0-7.jpg, by leowhma
Parked United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) trucks outside a distribution centre in Chicago, Illinois. The company is among the American businesses that took part in a recent high-level Asean meeting on transport and connectivity.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MAJOR transport and logistics players have thrown their weight behind Asean connectivity, even with the ongoing economic slowdown.

That’s according to US-Asean Business Council industry members, who sent a delegation last week to the 26th Asean Transport Ministers Meeting. In a briefing with senior transport officials from around the region, the United States business community pledged to support “ensuring Asean’s transport continuity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic”, the council said in a statement on Monday (Nov 30).

Amsted Rail, Boeing, FedEx and UPS were among the US-Asean Business Council members that took part in the virtual consultation session.

Participating in the session reflects the “commitment of the U.S. private sector in supporting a more resilient and sustainable future for Asean through infrastructure”, senior vice-president and regional managing director Michael Michalak said.

Mr Michalak added: “The continued development of the transportation sector will be central in leading the Asean member states towards a robust economic recovery.”

Other recent logistics projects in the South-east Asian region include the Asean Smart Logistics Network, a collaborative platform that launched in mid-November. The network will open with the Vinh Phuc Inland Container Depot Logistics Centre (SuperPort), a multi-modal logistics hub in Vietnam with links to Yunnan province in China.

Meanwhile, the Asean Customs Transit System, which facilitates the road transport of goods under a single regime, also took effect in November. Its development was supported by the European Union, in a financial contribution towards the practical establishment of the Asean Economic Community (AEC).

The customs transit system is now live in Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, with Myanmar next on the list.

logisticsAseantrade

