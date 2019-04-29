New malls set to sprout in 'highly competitive' Bangkok in 2019: report

BP_Bangkok_290419_4.jpg
Bangkok residents are flocking to shopping centres in their downtime - which bodes well for the city's retailers, according to a new report from a regional real estate consultancy.
PHOTO: ST FILE
APRIL 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

BANGKOK residents are flocking to shopping centres in their downtime - which bodes well for the city's retailers, according to a new report from a regional real estate consultancy.

Retailers could expect their average rents to hold steady or even dip, "as new tenants pay

To continue reading:

Or get a 2-week FREE trial

Need help?

CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg

OPERATING HOURS (+8 GMT)MON - FRI: 8:30AM - 5:30PM

sentifi.com

Market voices on: