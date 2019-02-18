Path laid for establishment of regional trademark registration system

Delegates at a meeting of national intellectual property (IP) offices of the ASEAN member states met on Monday to discuss the scope of a feasibility study to be conducted by the ARISE+ IPR programme, as they grappled with issues that need to be studied to further prospects for a regional trademark registration system.

“The discussions today represent a significant step forward on the path of regional integration and the convergence of IP systems in ASEAN, and towards the economic benefits that result,” said ARISE+ IPR Project Leader Ignacio de Medrano Caballero during Monday's opening proceedings.

Other regional initiatives discussed included updates to the ASEAN trademark examination guidelines and the establishment of an ASEAN IP academy.

The study will consider aspects such as legal infrastructure, operational set-up, fee structures, stakeholder interests, and the impact on national trademark systems. It is one of a series of activities being conducted by the five-year, EU-funded Arise+ IPR programme to promote regional integration of intellectual property regulation in ASEAN member states.

Currently, businesses are required to file a separate trademark application in each country or consider an international filing through the Madris system for participating countries.

A regional trademark system would potentially reduce the time needed for businesses to register their trademarks across all 10 ASEAN member states. It is also expected to create greater certainty on registration procedures, ultimately improving the ease for businesses to operate in the region thus fostering new investments.