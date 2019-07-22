Singapore top choice for Asean talent: survey

SINGAPORE is the top destination for working professionals in the region, according to a survey of some 3,500 jobseekers in 11 markets in Asia.

RGF International Recruitment's Talent in Asia report, released on July 22, found that Singapore workers were generally not keen to work abroad. Their top choice was mainland China, with 21 per cent of respondents willing to move there for work, followed by Hong Kong with 12 per cent.

In each of the five other Asean markets surveyed, Singapore was the most popular overseas choice among respondents willing to work overseas, beating other options such as Europe and North America.

The country was chosen by 38 per cent of those in Indonesia, 34 per cent in Thailand, 32.5 per cent in Malaysia, 27 per cent in the Philippines, and 25 per cent in Vietnam.

Singapore was also top for jobseekers in Japan, India, and mainland China. But for respondents in Hong Kong and Taiwan, mainland China was the top destination.

For Asean respondents considering a change of industry, the most desired industries varied by country, from the industrial sector in Indonesia and the Philippines to healthcare and life sciences in Singapore, professional services in Malaysia, and consumer and retail in Thailand.

Across the region, however, the technology, internet and telecommunications sector made a strong showing. It ranked first for respondents in Vietnam; second in Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia; and third in the Philippines and Thailand.