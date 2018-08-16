Singapore / companies

SMEs turning to new growth markets and innovation to overcome rising business costs

chongkmc@sph.com.sg
SMEs should leverage on SCCCI's close connections to enable them to enter overseas markets, says Mr Ng.
PHOTO: SCCCI
AUGUST 16, 2018 - 12:49 PM

Singapore

THE rising cost of business may be outpacing revenue and suppressing profit margins, but SMEs are actively finding new growth markets and innovating their products and services, according to the Annual Business Survey conducted by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and

Written by: 
