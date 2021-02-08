 Surbana Jurong's masterplan for US$16b 'Ream City' in Cambodia gets green light, ASEAN Business - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Surbana Jurong's masterplan for US$16b 'Ream City' in Cambodia gets green light

Monday, February 8, 2021 - 12:59
gaylegoh@sph.com.sg
3 -min read
Listen to this article
Aerial01 V3.jpg
Aerial01 V3.jpg, by leecmei
The 834-hectare Ream City in Sihanoukville will include family attractions, waterfront activities, hotels and business hubs, and residences and community facilities for up to 130,000 residents.
PHOTO: SURBANA JURONG

SURBANA Jurong's sustainable development masterplan to develop an 834-hectare (ha) "Ream City" in Sihanoukville, Cambodia has been approved by Canopy Sands Development, a member of Prince Holding Group.

The masterplan specifies a land use plan requiring total investments of about US$16 billion, and will be developed on reclaimed land located within a 10-minute drive from Sihanoukville International Airport. (see amendment note)

The Ream City project seeks to transform and catalyse the growth prospects of the entire Sihanoukville region, by introducing an ecosystem of tourism, commercial and residential activity that could house up to 130,000 residents. Surbana Jurong has been appointed to undertake the masterplanning, urban design and coastal engineering works.

"Cambodia continues to attract a steady flow of foreign direct investments. With our partners, we see immense potential to drive growth in this key market through our participation in iconic infrastructure projects," said Yeo Choon Chong, Surbana Jurong's Asean chief executive.

He added: "The proposal prioritises the integration of nature to enhance the built environment. A major part of the plan includes an extensive beachfront that stretches beyond 6km. This will support a wide range of waterfront activities and inject vibrancy to the community."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

According to a joint statement on Monday by Prince Group, Canopy Sands and Surbana Jurong, the plan also includes business hubs, hotels, as well as family attractions like themed shopping malls and beach resorts. A variety of housing options is planned, from condominiums, landed and beachfront homes, to affordable housing estates.

Mr Yeo also said the plan includes civic and community facilities, like schools, parks and open spaces, sports complexes, polyclinics and neighbourhood-level amenities.

Said Khong Weng Fook, managing director of Canopy Sands Development: "We have liaised with Surbana Jurong for more than a year and are very happy with the masterplan they have proposed for Ream City."

Citing Surbana Jurong's extensive experience in urban development, its "deep and global" talent pool, and its masterplanning experience in over 30 countries, Mr Khong added: "We are looking forward to working together to convert their proposed land use plan into reality and create a sustainable solution for living for the betterment of Sihanoukville and Cambodians."

Last year, the Cambodian government announced plans to develop a special tourism area in Sihanoukville province, with a similar area planned for Siem Reap province. The larger Sihanoukville tourism zone, in which Ream City will be located, will span 3,081 ha.

As part of Cambodia's larger plans to grow and diversify its economy, the government has also designated Sihanoukville a special economic zone. To keep pace with developments, the Sihanoukville International Airport is undergoing expansion and will initially see its capacity increase to accommodate 3.6 million passengers annually, with plans for a potential passenger load of up to 10 million by 2030.

Amendment note: This article earlier stated the land use plan for Ream City will require investments of about S$16 billion. This figure has been corrected to US$16 billion.

Surbana Jurongcambodia

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article

Related Articles

Jan 27, 2021 05:53 PM
ASEAN Business

Singapore waste-management company 800 Super expands into Cambodia

WASTE management company 800 Super has successfully broken into Cambodia's solid-waste management sector. The...

Dec 29, 2020 02:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Cambodia, KrisEnergy venture starts first crude oil production after years of delays

[PHNOM PENH] Cambodia has begun extracting its first crude oil from fields in the Gulf of Thailand, in a venture...

Nov 20, 2019 04:24 PM
News

The Greater Mekong region will urbanise faster than UN’s estimates: ANZ

With increasing clustering taking place around existing cities, the rate of urbanisation in the Greater Mekong...

Breaking

Feb 8, 2021 02:21 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on stimulus hopes

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street on expectations for a US stimulus...

Feb 8, 2021 02:12 PM
Government & Economy

Real household incomes decline for first time in more than 10 years

[SINGAPORE] The Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore households hard last year, with overall median household income from...

Feb 8, 2021 01:59 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares close higher on hopes for further US stimulus

[BENGALURU] Australian shares advanced on Monday on rising hopes of a broader economic recovery after US lawmakers...