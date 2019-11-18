UnionBank, UBX become first Philippine partners for the MAS Business Sans Borders

This photo taken on April 11, 2018, shows workers on a construction site beside a highway with heavy traffic in Manila.

Union Bank of the Philippines's fintech subsidiary UBX has become the first Philippine partners for the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Business Sans Borders (BSB) project.

The partnership allows UBX’s SME platform, Sentro, to be integrated in the BSB system, enabling SMEs from both markets to discover cross-border business opportunities said UBX in a release on Monday.

SMEs from Singapore and other countries who are participating in the BSB, and who are seeking business opportunities in the Philippines, can access tools and services offered on Sentro including the SME website builder, B2B marketplace, logistics support, and financing.

The BSB MoU was signed during the Singapore Fintech Festival 2019 by UBX President John Janusczak and MAS Chief Fintech Officer Sopnendu Mohanty, and was witnessed by UnionBank Chairman Justo A. Ortiz, UnionBank President and CEO Edwin R. Bautista, Fintech Group Head Arvie de Vera, and Platforms Head Ramon Duarte.

