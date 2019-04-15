Venturing into Cambodia: Useful business contacts

Planning to do business in Cambodia? Here’s our round-up of local government agencies and business chambers that may be useful.

Government Agencies

The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) is the highest decision-making level of the government for private and public sector investment. For private sector investment, its operational arms are the Cambodian Investment Board and the Cambodian Special Economic Zone Board. They review investment applications and grant incentives to investment projects that meet the requirements laid out in the 1994 Investment Law, which streamlined Cambodia's foreign investment regime and provided more incentives for direct private sector investment.

Website: www.cambodiainvestment.gov.kh

The Cambodian Investment Board (CIB) deals with investment projects that lie out of the special economic zones.

Tel: (855-23) 981 154

Email: cdc.cib@online.com.kh

The Cambodian Special Economic Zones Board (CSEZB) takes charge of investment projects within the special economic zones

Tel: (855-23) 992 355

Email: enquiry@camboidasez.gov.kh, h.sopauline@online.com.kh