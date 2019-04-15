Venturing into Indonesia: Useful business contacts

Planning to do business in Indonesia? Here’s our round-up of local government agencies and business chambers that may be useful.

Government Agencies

Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) is mandated to boost domestic and foreign direct investment by creating a conducive investment climate. The investment promotion agency is Indonesia's primary interface between business and government, and serves also as a matchmaker for investors.

Investor Relations Unit

Tel: (62-21) 5292 1329 /30

Website: www.bkpm.go.id

Email: info@bkpm.go.id

Business Chambers

Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, KADIN Business Support Desk

Business hours: 8am to 5pm

Website: www.bsd-kadin.org

Email: info@bsd-kadin.org