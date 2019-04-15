Venturing into Indonesia: Useful business contacts
APRIL 15, 2019 - 4:57 PM
Planning to do business in Indonesia? Here’s our round-up of local government agencies and business chambers that may be useful.
Government Agencies
Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) is mandated to boost domestic and foreign direct investment by creating a conducive investment climate. The investment promotion agency is Indonesia's primary interface between business and government, and serves also as a matchmaker for investors.
Investor Relations Unit
Tel: (62-21) 5292 1329 /30
Website: www.bkpm.go.id
Email: info@bkpm.go.id
Business Chambers
Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, KADIN Business Support Desk
Business hours: 8am to 5pm
Website: www.bsd-kadin.org
Email: info@bsd-kadin.org