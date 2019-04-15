Venturing into Laos: Useful business contacts

Planning to do business in Laos? Here’s our round-up of local government agencies and business chambers that may be useful.

Government Agencies

Investment Promotion Department, Ministry of Planning and Investment of Laos

Website: www.investlaos.gov.la

Lao PDR Trade Portal

Website: laotradeportal.gov.la/index.php

Ministry of Industry and Commerce

Website: www.moic.gov.la/?lang=en

Business Chambers

Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI)

Website: lncci.la