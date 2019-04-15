Venturing into Laos: Useful business contacts
APRIL 15, 2019 - 5:55 PM
Planning to do business in Laos? Here’s our round-up of local government agencies and business chambers that may be useful.
Government Agencies
Investment Promotion Department, Ministry of Planning and Investment of Laos
Website: www.investlaos.gov.la
Lao PDR Trade Portal
Website: laotradeportal.gov.la/index.php
Ministry of Industry and Commerce
Website: www.moic.gov.la/?lang=en
Business Chambers
Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI)
Website: lncci.la