Laos / Business Guides

Venturing into Laos: Useful business contacts

btnews@sph.com.sg@AseanBusinessSg
APRIL 15, 2019 - 5:55 PM

Planning to do business in Laos? Here’s our round-up of local government agencies and business chambers that may be useful.

Government Agencies

Investment Promotion Department, Ministry of Planning and Investment of Laos
Website: www.investlaos.gov.la

Lao PDR Trade Portal
Website: laotradeportal.gov.la/index.php 

Ministry of Industry and Commerce
Website: www.moic.gov.la/?lang=en

Business Chambers

Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI)
Website: lncci.la

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Laos / Business Guides
Written by: 
btnews@sph.com.sg@AseanBusinessSg