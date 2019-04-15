Thailand / Business Guides

Venturing into Thailand: Useful business contacts

btnews@sph.com.sg@AseanBusinessSg
APRIL 15, 2019 - 5:04 PM

Planning to do business in Thailand? Here’s our round-up of local government agencies and business chambers that may be useful.

Government Agencies

Department of Business Development
Tel: 66 2528 7600
Website: www.dbd.go.th/dbdweb_en/main.php?filename=index

Department of Intellectual Property
Website: www.ipthailand.go.th 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ministry of Finance
Tel: (662) 273-9525-6 
Fax: (662) 273-9790
Website: www.mof.go.th

Ministry of Labour
Website: www.mol.go.th/en

Revenue Department
Website: www.rd.go.th/publish/5998.0.html

Thailand Board of Investments
Tel: (+66) 2553 8111
Fax: (+66) 2553 8222
Website: www.boi.go.th
Email: head@boi.go.th

The Customs Department
Tel: 02-6677880-4
Fax: 02-6677885
Website: www.customs.go.th
Email: customs_clinic@customs.go.th

Business Chambers

Thai Chamber of Commerce
Website: www.thaichamber.org

The Federation of Thai Industries
Website: www.fti.or.th

Thailand / Business Guides
Written by: 
btnews@sph.com.sg@AseanBusinessSg