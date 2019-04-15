Venturing into Thailand: Useful business contacts

Planning to do business in Thailand? Here’s our round-up of local government agencies and business chambers that may be useful.

Government Agencies

Department of Business Development

Tel: 66 2528 7600

Website: www.dbd.go.th/dbdweb_en/main.php?filename=index

Department of Intellectual Property

Website: www.ipthailand.go.th

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Ministry of Finance

Tel: (662) 273-9525-6

Fax: (662) 273-9790

Website: www.mof.go.th

Ministry of Labour

Website: www.mol.go.th/en

Revenue Department

Website: www.rd.go.th/publish/5998.0.html

Thailand Board of Investments

Tel: (+66) 2553 8111

Fax: (+66) 2553 8222

Website: www.boi.go.th

Email: head@boi.go.th

The Customs Department

Tel: 02-6677880-4

Fax: 02-6677885

Website: www.customs.go.th

Email: customs_clinic@customs.go.th

Business Chambers

Thai Chamber of Commerce

Website: www.thaichamber.org

The Federation of Thai Industries

Website: www.fti.or.th