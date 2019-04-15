Philippines / Business Guides

Venturing into the Philippines: Useful business contacts

Planning to do business in the Philippines? Here’s our round-up of local government agencies and business chambers that may be useful.

Government Agencies

The Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) describes itself as a one-stop shop for doing business in the Philippines. It is the lead government agency responsible for the promotion of investments in the Philippines, assisting Filipino and foreign investors "to venture and prosper in desirable areas of economic activities".

Tel: (632) 895 8322
Website: www.boi.gov.ph  
Email: bossac@boi.gov.ph

Business Chambers

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Tel: (632) 846 8196
Fax: +(632) 846 8619
Website: www.philippinechamber.com
Email: secretariat@philippinechamber.com

The Chamber of Commerce of the Philippine Islands
Tel: (632) 527 5610/527 5611 
Website: www.chamberphilislands.ph
Email: chamber@chamberphilislands.ph, chamberphilislands@gmail.com

