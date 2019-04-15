Venturing into Vietnam: Useful business contacts
Planning to do business in Vietnam? Here’s our round-up of local government agencies and business chambers that may be useful.
Government Agencies
Agency for SME Development
Tel: (84-80) 44092, domestic users please call: 080 44092
Fax: (84-4) 3734 2189
Contact: Ms Nguyễn Hồng Liên, Director of Business Information Centre
Email: liennh@business.gov.vn
Ministry of Planning & Investment
Tel: (84-8) 38294988
Fax: (84-8) 38295008
(84-8) 38290817
Website: www.mpi.gov.vn/en/Pages/default.aspx
Email: ipdpi@hcm.vnn.vn
Foreign Investment Agency
Tel: (84-8) 8048087
Fax: (84-4) 7343769
Website: fia.mpi.gov.vn
Email: fiavietnam@mpi.gov.vn
Investment and Trade Promotion Center
Tel: (84-8) 382 36738
(84-8) 39101309
Fax: (84-8) 382 42391
Website: www.itpc.gov.vn/investors
Email: investment@itpc.gov.vn
Ministry of Labour
Tel: (84-4) 62703645
Fax: (84-4)62703609
Website: www.molisa.gov.vn/en/Pages/Home.aspx
Email: lasic@molisa.gov.vn
Ministry of Public Security Vietnam Immigration Department
Website: www.evietnamvisa.com/vietnam-immigration-department.html
National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam
Tel: (844) 3858 3069
(844) 3558 8217
Fax: (844) 3858 8449
(844) 3858 4002
Website: www.noip.gov.vn/web/noip/home/en
Email: vietnamipo@noip.gov.vn
Vietnam Customs
Tel: (844) 44520424
Fax: (844) 38725949
Website: www.customs.gov.vn/home.aspx?language=en-US
Email: webmaster@customs.gov.vn
Business Chambers
Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Of Vietnam (VCCI-HCMC BRANCH)
Contact: Mr Ho Van Tai
Email: ho.tai@vcci-hcm.org.vn
Tel: (84-8) 39325171/176
Fax: (84-8) 39325471
Website: www.vcci-hcm.org.vn