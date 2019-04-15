Venturing into Vietnam: Useful business contacts

Planning to do business in Vietnam? Here’s our round-up of local government agencies and business chambers that may be useful.

Government Agencies

Agency for SME Development

Tel: (84-80) 44092, domestic users please call: 080 44092

Fax: (84-4) 3734 2189

Contact: Ms Nguyễn Hồng Liên, Director of Business Information Centre

Email: liennh@business.gov.vn

Ministry of Planning & Investment

Tel: (84-8) 38294988

Fax: (84-8) 38295008

(84-8) 38290817

Website: www.mpi.gov.vn/en/Pages/default.aspx

Email: ipdpi@hcm.vnn.vn

Foreign Investment Agency

Tel: (84-8) 8048087

Fax: (84-4) 7343769

Website: fia.mpi.gov.vn

Email: fiavietnam@mpi.gov.vn

Investment and Trade Promotion Center

Tel: (84-8) 382 36738

(84-8) 39101309

Fax: (84-8) 382 42391

Website: www.itpc.gov.vn/investors

Email: investment@itpc.gov.vn

Ministry of Labour

Tel: (84-4) 62703645

Fax: (84-4)62703609

Website: www.molisa.gov.vn/en/Pages/Home.aspx

Email: lasic@molisa.gov.vn

Ministry of Public Security Vietnam Immigration Department

Website: www.evietnamvisa.com/vietnam-immigration-department.html

National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam

Tel: (844) 3858 3069

(844) 3558 8217

Fax: (844) 3858 8449

(844) 3858 4002

Website: www.noip.gov.vn/web/noip/home/en

Email: vietnamipo@noip.gov.vn

Vietnam Customs

Tel: (844) 44520424

Fax: (844) 38725949

Website: www.customs.gov.vn/home.aspx?language=en-US

Email: webmaster@customs.gov.vn

Business Chambers

Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Of Vietnam (VCCI-HCMC BRANCH)

Contact: Mr Ho Van Tai

Email: ho.tai@vcci-hcm.org.vn

Tel: (84-8) 39325171/176

Fax: (84-8) 39325471

Website: www.vcci-hcm.org.vn