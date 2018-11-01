2 fintechs tie up to offer AI-driven credit scoring

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TWO Singapore-based fintechs have teamed up to extend their reach into the underbanked market in South-east Asia by using data-driven forms of credit scoring.
Alternative credit scoring provider CredoLab on Wednesday said it has partnered personal finance comparison
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg