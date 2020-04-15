You are here

2 Singapore blockchain bodies merge to form new association

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 12:12 PM
A NEW blockchain industry group called the Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) has set up in Singapore, helmed by co-chairs Chia Hock Lai and Tan Bin Ru who are from the fintech industry.

The new industry group was the result of a merger of the Singapore Blockchain Association (SBA) and the Blockchain, Enterprise and Scalable Technologies (BEST), both founded in 2018.

Mr Chia was the former chairman of SBA and is currently the president of the Singapore Fintech Association. 

Meanwhile, Ms Tan was the former chairman of BEST. She is currently the chief executive (Asia-Pacific and UAE) at New York Stock Exchange-listed OneConnect Financial Technology. 

"With Mr Chia's extensive experience in building the fintech ecosystem locally and internationally, as well as OneConnect's technology capabilities and know-how in enabling digital transformation for financial institutions, both chairpersons will play a crucial role in driving innovations and impact for the blockchain industry across the globe," BAS said. 

Mr Chia said Singapore has become a burgeoning hub for blockchain and there is a need for an industry push to facilitate and encourage the development of new and existing players in this space.

Ms Tan added: "Firms today will need to stay nimble and find new, effective ways to enhance their business – blockchain is one of the technologies that can create tremendous value."

BAS has also partnered Singapore Polytechnic to support working adults and mid-career switchers in acquiring new skills to enhance their employability. The partnership is part of BAS's goal to promote blockchain literacy and build a strong talent pipeline for the digital economy.

Under the Professional Conversion Programme, BAS, together with NTUC and Singapore Polytechnic will run a six-month course to equip mid-career switchers with the skills needed to become blockchain application junior developers.

BAS will also roll out a series of six-week courses on blockchain technology for business executives and working professionals.

