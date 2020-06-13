You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

25,000 life, health insurance policyholders in S'pore apply to defer premium payments

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 11:01 AM

[SINGAPORE] About 25,000 life and health insurance policyholders have applied to their insurers between April 1 and June 5 to temporarily stop paying their premiums for up to six months as part of the industry-wide relief measures rolled out amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Some 90 per cent of the applications have been approved so far, figures from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) showed, and the deferred premium amount totalled S$47.6 million.

Another 826 policyholders have asked to switch to flexible instalment plans for general insurance policies such as for property and vehicles, while maintaining insurance protection.

About 80 per cent of these applicants have received approval for their requests.

Individual policyholders comprise 584 of the applicants between April 1 and June 5, while corporate policyholders make up the remaining 242.

SEE ALSO

Personal finance in the age of social media

The central bank said on March 31 that it has worked with the Life Insurance Association and the General Insurance Association, among others, to roll out a slew of relief measures to help those who had been affected due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Life and health insurance policyholders could apply to defer premium payments for up to six months while maintaining insurance coverage.

General insurance policyholders, such as for property and vehicles, could also apply to their insurers for instalment payment plans.

An MAS survey of insurers showed that 3,857 claims totalling S$4.4 million had been paid as of June 5, with most claims related to hospital cash benefits. Three disbursements were for deaths.

Policyholders have also put in claims for quarantine order and diagnosis benefits.

Tokio Marine said it has received more than 600 deferment requests.

The insurer said it has also disbursed S$5,000 each to 23 of its life insurance policyholders who had contracted Covid-19 as part of the company’s outreach campaign.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Commerzbank rejects Cerberus demands for supervisory board seats

Two Coastal Oil ex-senior staff charged with cheating banks; reported losses amount to US$133m

Indonesia's Bank Central Asia may join loan programme for troubled banks

Hedge fund group says don't write off Hong Kong as finance hub

OCBC's private banking unit targets bigger slice of booming family offices business

Fincy receives US$11m injection from parent GBCI Ventures

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 13, 2020 10:43 AM
Government & Economy

France unveils plan to reopen non-Schengen borders

[PARIS] France will gradually reopen its borders to countries outside the Schengen zone from July 1, the interior...

Jun 13, 2020 10:29 AM
Government & Economy

Greece reopens for tourists, but UK flights barred for now

[ATHENS] As Greece prepares to reopen for foreign visitors in a bid to get its crucial tourism sector back on its...

Jun 13, 2020 10:18 AM
Consumer

Brooks Brothers joins list of faded luxury facing bankruptcy

[NEW YORK] Another icon of luxury goods and Wall Street culture may be headed for the bankruptcy auction block, with...

Jun 13, 2020 10:06 AM
Consumer

CVS joins Walmart in keeping multicultural beauty products out of locked cabinets

[BENGALURU] Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp joined Walmart Inc in announcing it will stop keeping beauty and...

Jun 13, 2020 10:02 AM
Energy & Commodities

NEC's global battery firm cites Covid-19 for winding down

[SAN FRANCISCO] Large-scale battery installer NEC Energy Solutions Inc is folding as fierce competition squeezes the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.