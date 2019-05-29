You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

4 in 5 Singapore firms fell prey to financial crimes over past year: Refinitiv poll

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 11:49 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

lwx_sg_290519_25.jpg
When it comes to falling prey to financial crime, 82 per cent of Singapore companies surveyed have been found to be victims over the past 12 months, according to a Refinitiv report.
PHOTO: ST FILE

WHEN it comes to falling victim to financial crimes, 82 per cent of Singapore companies surveyed did so over the past 12 months, according to a Refinitiv report.

This is compared with 75 per cent of companies surveyed across the Asia-Pacific, the provider of financial markets data and infrastructure said on Wednesday. Its report also found a "lax approach" to due diligence checks when onboarding new customers, suppliers and partners, which creates an environment where criminal activity can thrive.

For 42 per cent of Singapore companies, they experienced cases of financial crime by their own employees.

Over the next year, companies in Singapore plan to spend on average 46 per cent more to detect and prevent financial crime, compared with 51 per cent globally. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Incidents of financial crime have led to a wake-up call with 69 per cent of Singapore companies adopting new technologies to combat financial crime, according to the report.

Globally, 97 per cent of companies believe technology can significantly help in preventing financial crimes, with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning being the top choice, followed by cloud-based data and technology.

That being said, 75 per cent of Singapore companies are struggling to harness technological advancements, compared with 72 per cent in the Asia-Pacific.

When it comes to sharing information, a majority or 86 per cent of respondents from Singapore said data privacy regulations are "restricting" their ability to collaborate against financial crime, compared with 83 per cent across Asia-Pacific.

Some 84 per cent of Singapore companies also believe the benefits outweigh the risks when sharing information and collaborating against financial crime. In the Asia-Pacific, 88 per cent of organisations believe sharing information with a partnership organisation outweighs any possible risks, compared with 86 per cent globally.

A majority or 85 per cent of Asia-Pacific respondents said they had some sort of an existing partnership or taskforce in their country to combat financial crime, compared with 81 per cent globally.

Refinitiv’s study was conducted by an independent third party in March 2019, garnering responses from 3,138 managers with compliance-related responsibilities at large global organizations. This was from across 24 geographies, including Singapore, which saw 130 respondents.

Banking & Finance

Australia, New Zealand dollars sidelined as bonds steal the show

Singapore has highest rate of discrepancies in job applications in Asia-Pacific: study

HSBC adding 50 jobs in Singapore as it boosts Asia retail wealth headcount by 300

Singapore added to US watch list for currency manipulation

New Zealand central bank says risks remain elevated, LVR appropriate for now

US Treasury again says China is not manipulating currency

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_office worker_290519_39.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More employees saw wages rise last year: MOM

lwx_office workers_290519_56.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Flexible work arrangements should be offered at the outset for greater diversity: Hays

BP_PRINT4_290519_7.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore added to US watch list for currency manipulation

BP_HSBC _290519_24.jpg
May 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC adding 50 jobs in Singapore as it boosts Asia retail wealth headcount by 300

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening