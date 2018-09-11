You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
BT EXCLUSIVE: 10 YEARS AFTER LEHMAN

A decade on, Great Recession's ghost still haunting markets

The easy money of the last crisis has created higher indebtedness; the question is what will happen when this easy money disappears
Tue, Sep 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

07003437.jpg
A decade after Lehman Brothers' 2008 bankruptcy, the fallout from the Great Recession continues to threaten today's financial markets.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Singapore

A DECADE after Lehman Brothers' 2008 bankruptcy, the fallout from the Great Recession continues to threaten today's financial markets.

Inflated asset prices, excessive borrowing and the threat of the unknown as central banks unwind their crisis-era policies are among the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

ST20180910_201897526082_pixsph_SyazaNisrina_1623.jpg
Sep 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH buying UK student housing portfolio for £180.5m

Sep 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Norwegian Air to scrap Singapore-London service in January 2019

Most Read

1 Singapore can't avoid next crisis, but it can strengthen its resilience: Heng
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, SPH, Vibrant Group, United Engineers
3 Investing via regular premium insurance plans? Watch the costs
4 Five win accolades at EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Singapore awards
5 SPH acquires UK student accommodation portfolio for £180.5m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180911_YOENBLOC11_3558013.jpg
Sep 11, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar sites not giving up on en bloc dreams

ST20180910_201897526082_pixsph_SyazaNisrina_1623.jpg
Sep 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH buying UK student housing portfolio for £180.5m

bp-entrepreneurcollage-100918.jpg
Sep 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

EY names 5 category winners of Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 awards

Deswee_CBD_1345.jpg
Sep 11, 2018
Government & Economy

ASME launches software for SMEs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening