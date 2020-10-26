You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

A US$50b housing bond market is stuck in regulatory limbo

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 10:01 PM

[WASHINGTON] A US$50 billion bond market once heralded as the future of housing finance has been stuck in limbo since the start of the coronavirus crisis, and now proposed regulatory changes have left investors worrying that they might be left holding the bag.

At issue are so-called credit-risk-transfer (CRT) securities offered by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. They are tied to Fannie and Freddie's mortgage-backed securities and pay investors principal and interest as long as the borrowers don't default.

Fannie hasn't issued the bonds since the pandemic began, and the company's executives are privately telling some investors that it has doubts about the market's longterm viability. Freddie, meanwhile, has resumed issuing the bonds after a pause near the start of the pandemic. The lack of activity is starting to worry investors that they will be saddled with securities that are akin to museum pieces that no one is interested in buying.

The uncertainty stems from a proposal by Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) director Mark Calabria that many say would make it uneconomic in some cases for Fannie and Freddie to keep issuing the securities. Calabria's plan would reduce the capital relief the companies get by issuing CRT by about half in some circumstances, according to Chris Helwig, a managing director at Amherst Pierpont Securities.

"There are pretty substantial, existential risks to credit-risk transfers if Calabria goes through with these plans," said Structured Finance Association chief executive officer Michael Bright, whose trade group includes CRT investors.

SEE ALSO

US housing market heats up ahead of election but not all feel the glow

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The credit-risk-transfer market was the result of an effort to change the business models of Fannie and Freddie after they failed and were taken under US control during the 2008 financial crisis.

The two companies don't originate mortgages. They buy them from lenders, wrap them into securities and guarantee the repayment of principal and interest to investors. Before the birth of the CRT market in 2013, Fannie and Freddie largely bore the brunt of losses when borrowers defaulted. CRT securities pay investors only if borrowers keep paying their mortgages, which protects Fannie and Freddie.

CRT bonds have a market capitalisation of about US$45 billion, according to data from market research firm Mark Fontanilla & Co. That's still small relative to the US$5 trillion in bonds guaranteed by Fannie and Freddie, but many analysts expected it to mature into a staple of the mortgage-bond market.

All that was thrown into question in May, when Calabria's FHFA released a proposal for what capital the mortgage giants would have to hold when they exit federal conservatorship.

Even though the proposal hasn't been finalised, the market reacted immediately.

The spread between CRT rates and Libor widened in June and July after the proposal and remains wide even as pandemic concerns have eased, said John Kerschner, head of securitised products for Janus Henderson Investors.

Fannie hasn't issued any CRT since the first quarter, and in its most recent earnings report wrote that even though pandemic-related market stress has eased, the company didn't have plans to issue more CRT bonds as it evaluated the proposed capital rule.

At a House Financial Services Committee hearing last month, Calabria came under pressure from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers who sought assurances that the CRT market would continue. He said he believed Fannie and Freddie would still find it economic to issue CRT even under the proposed rule.

Calabria was more explicit earlier this month during a conference put on by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Golub Center for Finance and Policy, promising that he'd force the companies to keep issuing CRT while they are under government control. He also made clear, however, that he didn't view CRT as being as crucial as other forms of capital.

"It's important to keep in mind that its function in a world where there wasn't going to be an exit from conservatorship and you weren't going to have capital is necessarily going to be slightly different in a world where you do have capital," Calabria said.

If Fannie and Freddie stop issuing new securities, it could become increasingly difficult for investors to trade the CRT bonds they already own as the market and investor base dwindles. Investors, for their part, say they see evidence of the market breaking down.

One market professional, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations, said that Fannie executives suggested to his firm that they might not issue new CRT bonds if the proposed capital rule is finalised. He said others who were considering getting into in the market have held back, and that his firm has found some dealers less willing to facilitate large orders for fear of getting stuck with the bonds.

Freddie said in a statement that the company remains committed to CRT and that it is still finding an appetite for the securities. Fannie said: "We are committed to our outstanding securities and will continue to provide transparent information, tools and other resources needed by investors and reinsurers." FHFA spokesman Raphael Williams said the agency expects Fannie and Freddie to continue issuing CRT. He said the FHFA is monitoring the market and is giving "careful consideration" to CRT-related comments the agency received on its proposed capital rule.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Ant set to raise almost US$35b in biggest-ever IPO

Ant Group prices Shanghai IPO leg at 68.8 yuan per share

UOB's value chain financing posts twofold growth in H1 2020

Australia's corporate watchdog deputy chair resigns amid expenses scandal

Westpac flags A$1.22b hit to second-half cash earnings

Despite positive indicators, stock strategists urge patience

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 12:36 AM
Technology

Moon richer in water than once thought

[PARIS] There may be far more water on the moon than previously thought, according to two studies published Monday...

Oct 27, 2020 12:29 AM
Government & Economy

Najib seeks support for opposition leader's premiership bid

[KUALA LUMPUR] Former Malaysian premier and now-ruling party lawmaker Najib Razak sought support from coalition...

Oct 26, 2020 11:29 PM
Real Estate

US new-home sales fell slightly in September

[WASHINGTON] New-home sales in the US fell slightly in September, while remaining elevated, suggesting demand is...

Oct 26, 2020 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

China gives six US media outlets a week to report on operations

[BEIJING] China's foreign ministry on Monday ordered six US media outlets to report back on their operations in the...

Oct 26, 2020 10:56 PM
Transport

Rolls-Royce seeks US$2.6b in make-or-break share issue

[LONDON] Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce will ask shareholders on Tuesday for 2 billion pounds (S$3.54 billion) in a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

Google, Temasek agree to invest US$350m in Indonesia's Tokopedia

MAS issues notice to remove manager of Eagle Hospitality Reit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for