You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

About 200 single family offices in Singapore managing estimated US$20b assets in total

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 10:51 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE number of single family offices (SFOs) in Singapore has grown in recent years to about 200 at present, said Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Monday.

Recent industry research estimated that each SFO typically manages assets in excess of US$100 million, noted Mr Tharman, who is also the minister in charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

That means the total assets under management by SFOs in the Republic could be around US$20 billion, he said in response to a parliamentary question.

MAS does not have hard data on the scale of SFOs' operations because these family offices are not registered with or licensed by the financial regulator, given that SFOs do not manage third-party monies.

The Securities and Futures Act does not define the "SFO" term. It typically refers to an entity which manages assets for or on behalf of only one family and is wholly owned or controlled by members of the same family.

SEE ALSO

Targeted credit relief measures unveiled for SMEs, individuals

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Member of Parliament Ang Wei Neng had asked for the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) who have set up or received approval to establish family offices in Singapore, the total quantum of assets attracted to Singapore through these HNWIs, and the number of Singaporeans employed by such family offices in the city-state.

In response, Mr Tharman said SFOs usually employ small teams of trusted advisers and investment professionals, and "there could be several hundred in the industry".

Beyond direct employment, such family offices also generate indirect employment in Singapore when they engage external finance, tax and legal professionals for advice on wealth planning and operational matters, he added.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

DBS, StanChart lead industry workgroup to develop Trade Finance Registry pilot

Share of perps in bond issues hits 6-year low as demand, yields dip

More billion-dollar equity deals expected in Asean with markets rebound: Citi

Targeted credit relief measures unveiled for SMEs, individuals

New bill to ease hassle for small firms seeking to restructure or wind up

Perceived split in ECB sends mixed messages to investors

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 11:36 AM
Technology

US House panel to seek breakup of tech giants, GOP member says

[WASHINGTON] A House panel led by Democrats investigating competition in the technology sector is poised to propose...

Oct 6, 2020 11:25 AM
Energy & Commodities

Newcrest CEO says primed for Americas push with Toronto listing

[MELBOURNE] Newcrest Mining Ltd, Australia's largest gold producer, will be better positioned to push ahead with...

Oct 6, 2020 11:25 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets extend rally on stimulus hope, easing uncertainty

[HONG KONG] Asian equities rallied again on Tuesday as investors picked up the baton from their US counterparts,...

Oct 6, 2020 11:19 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australian gold miner Northern Star offers to buy Saracen Mineral in S$5.57b deal

[MELBOURNE] Australian gold miner Northern Star Resources on Tuesday offered to buy smaller peer Saracen Mineral...

Oct 6, 2020 11:13 AM
Energy & Commodities

UK's Johnson pitches wind-driven recovery from pandemic

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline plans on Tuesday for Britain to "build back greener" from the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, Cordlife, ThaiBev, UG Healthcare, MLT

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Bigger is better for Singapore home buyers

Share of perps in bond issues hits 6-year low as demand, yields dip

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.5%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.