You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

About US$1.2b in cryptocurrency stolen since 2017

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 11:53 PM

file6z2527qkvpek1prebxd.jpg
Criminals have stolen about US$1.2 billion in cryptocurrencies since the beginning of 2017, as bitcoin's popularity and the emergence of more than 1,500 digital tokens have put the spotlight on the unregulated sector, according to estimates from the Anti-Phishing Working Group released on Thursday.

[NEW YORK] Criminals have stolen about US$1.2 billion in cryptocurrencies since the beginning of 2017, as bitcoin's popularity and the emergence of more than 1,500 digital tokens have put the spotlight on the unregulated sector, according to estimates from the Anti-Phishing Working Group released on Thursday.

The estimates were part of the non-profit group's research on cryptocurrency and include reported and unreported theft.

"One problem that we're seeing in addition to the criminal activity like drug trafficking and money laundering using cryptocurrencies is the theft of these tokens by bad guys," Dave Jevans, chief executive officer of cryptocurrency security firm CipherTrace, told Reuters in an interview.

Mr Jevans is also chairman of APWG.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Of the US$1.2 billion, Mr Jevans estimates that only about 20 per cent or less has been recovered, noting that global law enforcement agencies have their hands full tracking down these criminals.

Their investigations of criminal activity will likely take a step back with the European Union's new General Data Protection Regulation, which takes effect on Friday.

"GDPR will negatively impact the overall security of the internet and will also inadvertently aid cybercriminals," said Mr Jevans. "By restricting access to critical information, the new law will significantly hinder investigations into cybercrime, cryptocurrency theft, phishing, ransomware, malware, fraud and crypto-jacking," he added.

GDPR, which passed in 2016, aims to simplify and consolidate rules that companies need to follow in order to protect their data and to return control of personal information to EU citizens and residents.

The implementation of GDPR means that most European domain data in WHOIS, the internet's database of record, will no longer be published publicly after May 25. WHOIS contains the names, addresses and email addresses of those who register domain names for websites.

WHOIS data is a fundamental resource for investigators and law enforcement officials who work to prevent thefts, Mr Jevans said.

He noted that WHOIS data is crucial in performing investigations that allow for the recovery of stolen funds, identifying the persons involved and providing vital information for law enforcement to arrest and prosecute criminals.

"So what we're going to see is that not only the European market goes dark for all of us; so all the bad guys will flow to Europe because you can actually access the world from Europe and there's no way you can get the data anymore," Mr Jevans said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Erroneous deductions affect some Prudential policyholders: MAS

MAS warns against phishing threat

MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer

Former Malaysia government used money raised from Khazanah to pay 1MDB dues: sources

Deutsche Bank said to mull 10,000 job cuts in global retreat

Federal Reserve signals next rate hike coming in June

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_240518_3.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Can Hyflux get it right this time?

BT_20180524_KRHOUSE24_3447945.jpg
May 24, 2018
Real Estate

House of Tan Yeok Nee back on the market

BP_NOBLE_240518_10.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble saga offers lessons for Singapore capital market

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
5 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP up 4.4% in Q1, full-year growth forecast at 2.5-3.5%

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGman_240518_35.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing continues to drive growth in Q1; services catching up

May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Erroneous deductions affect some Prudential policyholders: MAS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening