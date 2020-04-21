AIA appoints new Singapore CEO

INSURER AIA has named chief distribution officer Wong Sze Keed as its new chief executive officer, with the post taking effect on July 1.

She takes over from Patrick Teow, who leaves for a career break after seven years with the company, AIA said on Tuesday.

Ms Wong joined AIA in 2013 and has more than 27 years of experience working in Singapore’s financial-services industry.

She has held a broad range of senior management roles during her career, and helped AIA Singapore’s agency business achieve the highest number of Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) registered members for a record fifth consecutive year.

MDRT is an international association of insurance and financial services professionals whose members must have chalked up a certain level of premiums, commissions or income during the year.

Ms Wong will report to AIA Group's regional CEO, Tan Hak Leh.

Mr Tan said: "Sze Keed has deep experience of the Singaporean life insurance market and she has a superb track record of delivery and execution. I am confident that under her leadership, AIA Singapore will realise its full potential.”