AIA Singapore staff to get S$1,000 as part of work from home assistance

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 11:35 AM
INSURER AIA Singapore on Wednesday said all employees will get S$1,000 as part of the company's work from home assistance. The move is set to benefit more than 1,000 permanent and contract staff.

The lump sum will also help ensure employees get the equipment they need to further enhance their home office setup, as well as cushion any financial impact the worker's family could be facing.

Moreover, AIA will grant an additional day-off for employees to encourage them to use the time to focus on their personal well-being.

AIA Singapore chief executive Patrick Teow added there is currently no plan for any salary cuts.

"Being a leading life insurer, there is no better time for us to demonstrate leadership by providing peace of mind during times when people need us most," he said.

To support jobseekers, the insurer will offer more than 200 job opportunities through various recruitment campaigns for wealth management and insurance associate roles.

AIA will also join the SGUnited Traineeships Programme to support recent graduates, offering traineeship positions for digital roles such as data analytics, UX design and more.

In a bid to upskill its staff, AIA Singapore has also partnered learning provider Hyper Island to co-design a digital mindset cultural programme called Digital Ei8ht which looks to engage employees to embrace a culture of experimentation and innovation.

The programme is in addition to AIA's available learning platform, LinkedIn Learning, which grants employees access to content such as customer experience, customer relationship management, digital and tech and personal effectiveness.

AIA has also implemented virtual sessions on mental wellness, work from home ergonomics and fitness, to name a few, for its staff.

Previously, AIA Singapore provided free Covid-19 coverage for its 2.6 million existing eligible individual customers, corporate members, employees and AIA representatives.

It also rolled out several initiatives to support AIA representatives such as additional incentives for its agency force and temporary relief support for selected representatives.

AIA also provided free access to LinkedIn Learning for selected agents and leaders, and launched non-face-to-face sales solutions to allow its agency force to conduct sales effectively.

