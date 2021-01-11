You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Al Khalij, Masraf Al Rayan merger deal to create Qatar's second-largest lender

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

AL KHALIJ Commercial Bank shares surged on Sunday after it agreed with Masraf Al Rayan for a share-swap combination that will create Qatar's second-largest lender.

The shares climbed as much as 8.7 per cent in Doha, the biggest intraday gain in more than two months. Masraf Al Rayan shares rose 0.8 per cent.

Masraf Al Rayan plans to issue 0.5 securities for every Al Khalij share for the merger. The deal is valued at 8.2 billion riyals (S$3 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations.

Combining with Al Khalij will see Al Rayan leapfrog its next two largest competitors by giving it US$47 billion in assets - still six times less than that of Qatar National Bank. Qatar has 2.5 million people being served by about 20 local and international banks, leaving smaller lenders at a disadvantage unless they can find a niche or competitive edge.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The combination will "create a larger and stronger financial institution with a strong financial position and significant liquidity available to support Qatar's economic growth", the lenders said on Thursday.

Al Rayan's Ali Bin Ahmad Al Kuwari will become chairman and Al Khalij's Hamad Bin Faisal Bin Thani Al-Thani will become vice-chairman of merged entity. The executive committee of the board will be chaired by Hamad Bin Faisal Bin Thani Al-Thani.

Al Rayan and Al Khalij started talks in June last year amid a wave of bank consolidations in the Gulf's financial industry. Lenders are seeking to build scale to cope with the fallout of lower oil prices and the economic havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The spate of large transactions has helped consolidate a fragmented industry. Saudi Arabia's largest lender, National Commercial Bank, last year bought Samba Financial Group for US$15 billion in one of the biggest banking takeovers of 2020.

JPMorgan Chase is financial adviser to Al Rayan and Al Khalij. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Banking through the crisis: A test of speed, personalisation and purpose

Bank stocks back in vogue on stimulus, interest rate outlook

Yield-starved investors likely to snap up Europe's debt sales

NZ central bank reports data system breach

Deutsche Bank to pay US$130m to settle criminal and civil charges

UAE's SHUAA Capital buys out Stanford Marine's debt as part of restructuring

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 10, 2021 08:27 PM
Companies & Markets

China Everbright unit wins 666.3m yuan bid for 65% stake in Tianjin enterprise

CHINA Everbright's indirect wholly owned subsidiary has won a public bid for the purchase of a 65 per cent equity...

Jan 10, 2021 07:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel-linked Floatel reaches agreement with lenders for full discharge of some assets

KEPPEL Corporation said that offshore vessel player Floatel has reached an agreement with lenders of its revolving...

Jan 10, 2021 05:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Renaissance United issues Q3 result warning due to gas shortages

RENAISSANCE United said its third-quarter earnings, due to be released by March 17, will be impacted by a sharp...

Jan 10, 2021 03:57 PM
Government & Economy

42 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 42 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 58,638...

Jan 10, 2021 03:25 PM
Government & Economy

Vietnam to limit inbound flights ahead of Chinese New Year

[HANOI] Vietnam will limit flights bringing citizens home from now until the end of the Chinese New Year in mid-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Keppel-linked Floatel reaches agreement with lenders for full discharge of some assets

Young American adults top US$10t in assets for first time

China Everbright unit wins 666.3m yuan bid for 65% stake in Tianjin enterprise

Renaissance United issues Q3 result warning due to gas shortages

Apple, Amazon suspend Parler from App Store and web hosting service

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for