DIGITAL PAYMENTS

Aleta Planet launches AP-1 virtual card that allows foreigners to make cashless payments in and to China

It also permits SMEs in Singapore which want to do business with China merchants to pay directly into their mainland suppliers' accounts
Sat, Dec 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Angelat@sph.com.sg

"China's cashless society has often been a challenge for visitors who do not have a local bank account to support mobile payments. AP-1 would solve these challenges for them," says Mr Gwee, who adds that AP-1 is not just another e-wallet.
PHOTO: ALETA PLANET

Singapore

AFTER some delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Aleta Planet has finally launched on Friday its AP-1 virtual card, which will allow Singaporeans and foreigners to make cashless payments like a local when they are in China, without the need to set up a bank account there.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for