You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns from SoftBank board

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 8:12 AM
UPDATED Mon, May 18, 2020 - 10:06 AM

ym-jackma-180520.jpg
SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday that Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma will resign from its board, in the latest departure by a high-profile ally of CEO Masayoshi Son.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday that Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma will resign from its board, in the latest departure by a high-profile ally of CEO Masayoshi Son.

SoftBank said it will propose three new appointments to the board, including group CFO Yoshimoto Goto, at its annual general meeting on June 25.

The departure of Mr Ma, who retired as Alibaba's executive chairman in September, comes as he pulls back from formal business roles to focus on philanthropy.

SoftBank will also propose the election of Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of chip design software firm Cadence Design Systems, and Yuko Kawamoto, professor at Waseda Business School, to the board.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 10:10 AM
Real Estate

London office construction hit a record just as virus arrived

[LONDON] London's office construction rebounded to a record high earlier this year. And then the coronavirus arrived...

May 18, 2020 10:06 AM
Technology

Ambani’s Jio gets US$873m investment from General Atlantic

[DELHI] Billionaire Mukesh Ambani extended his fund-raising streak for Jio Platforms by selling a US$873 million...

May 18, 2020 10:01 AM
Transport

For cruise crew members stuck at sea, mental strain is huge

[MIAMI] For the thousands of cruise ship crew members stuck at sea aboard their vessels as the coronavirus crisis...

May 18, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise on upbeat exports data; STI up 0.2% at open

SINGAPORE stocks started the week on stronger ground, after Enterprise Singapore data showed that non-oil domestic...

May 18, 2020 09:50 AM
Real Estate

China's April home prices pick up, rise 0.5% month-on-month

[BEIJING] China's new home prices rose at a slightly faster pace in April, data showed on Monday, adding to signs...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.