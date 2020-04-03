All financial institutions to continue operations with reduced on-site staffing: MAS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday said that all financial institutions will continue to operate, although with reduced staffing on their premises, in line with the advisory from the Ministry of Health on maximising telecommuting.

The statement comes as banking and financial services is designated as one of 10 essential services that will continue to operate. Most workplaces must shut from next Tuesday as part of Singapore's tighter movement restrictions within the country.

"Banks will maintain adequate cash in ATMs, and there is no need for members of the public to withdraw more cash than their normal needs," MAS said.

"All financial markets in Singapore remain open, and payment services are unaffected," said the MAS.

MAS said banking services will continue to function through online channels, ATMs and bank branches. Insurance, broking, custody, asset management, and financial advisory services will also continue to be available.

That being said, some branches of banks and finance companies, as well as customer service centres of insurance companies, may close temporarily due to reduced customer traffic.

MAS said that customers should minimise going to financial institutions’ branches or other premises, in line with MOH’s advice to reduce people’s movements and interactions. Customers should use online channels, such as internet banking or customer service portals, for their transactions.

It added that customers applying for the financial relief measures such as the deferral of bank loan and insurance premium payments announced by MAS on March 31 are urged to contact their financial service providers through phone or email.

MAS said it has instructed financial institutions to ensure that their customer-facing locations follow all relevant guidance on safe distancing issued by the health ministry.