You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

All-in-one Singapore payment platform launched by fintech startup Rapyd

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 12:57 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

MAJOR payment methods in Singapore are now accessible via an all-in-one platform created by Rapyd.

The London-based fintech-as-a-service startup on Friday announced its partnership with key players in the city-state’s payments ecosystem to enable businesses and consumers to go cashless more easily. It also enables merchants to make or accept cross-border payments.

The new “Singapore Platform” integrates the following capabilities:

  • Real-time interbank payments: FAST, PayNow and PayNow QR
  • Digital wallets and apps: GrabPay, DBS PayLah and OCBC Pay Anyone
  • International credit and debit cards: Visa and Mastercard
  • Domestic debit payment scheme: Nets
  • Kiosk payments: AXS and SAM machines
  • Conversion of cash to e-payment in stores: SoCash
  • Mobile and e-payment methods powered by FOMO Pay and Razer

The Singapore platform uses Rapyd’s infrastructure to facilitate the movement of funds in real-time.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumers and businesses are now able to make instant collections and payouts overseas using their preferred local methods within Rapyd’s global network, which comprises over 900 payment types across more than 100 countries.

SEE ALSO

Mastercard, Tappy tie up to embed payment chips in fashion accessories

The platform simplifies the payment process and reduces the cost of addressing the current fragmentation in the market, Rapyd said.

Merchants will see improved operational efficiencies, as they do not need to integrate multiple times with different payment providers. They will receive a single financial settlement and benefit from simplified accounting reconciliation, Rapyd noted.

Joel Yarbrough, vice-president for Rapyd in Asia-Pacific, said: “With the Singapore Platform, we are enabling the most important local payment options in a single package that makes it easy for merchants to offer.”

The launch of the platform comes after the company obtained a remittance licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in October to scale its digital remittance services in Asia-Pacific.

Also in October, Rapyd announced that it had raised US$100 million Series C funding at a valuation approaching US$1 billion. The round was led by Oak HC/FT, with participation from Tiger Global Management, Coatue, General Catalyst, Target Global, Stripe, and Entrée Capital.

Banking & Finance

Strong opportunities for fintech in emerging, developed Asia markets: Fitch Solutions

Digital life insurance calculator launched for consumers to gauge protection needs

KKR's new Asia-focused fund targets record US$15b in 2020: sources

Singapore and Shanghai now threaten Hong Kong's status as financial hub

Singapore wants to become an Asian hub for digital banks: MAS

Italy raises doubts over banking 'breakthrough' by Germany

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 02:36 PM
Stocks

Total securities market turnover up 9% m-o-m to S$21.6b in October: SGX

MARKET activity amongst Asian equities in October was marked broadly by a return of risk appetite, amid signs of...

Nov 8, 2019 02:20 PM
Garage

Mastercard, Tappy tie up to embed payment chips in fashion accessories

CONSUMERS in Singapore will soon be able to pay for their purchases using their bracelets, analogue watches, rings,...

Nov 8, 2019 02:11 PM
Companies & Markets

SUTL Enterprise Q3 profit falls 35% to S$0.6m on higher costs for new marina club

MARINA developer SUTL Enterprise Limited's third-quarter net profit tumbled 35 per cent to S$612,000 from S$943,000...

Nov 8, 2019 01:35 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon down 0.88% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.88...

Nov 8, 2019 01:32 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Abe tells cabinet to compile stimulus package to support economy

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday asked his cabinet to compile a package of stimulus measures to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly