Allianz Real Estate hires ex-Keppel Capital exec as Asia-Pacific head of acquisitions

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 11:35 AM
ALLIANZ Real Estate has appointed Danny Phuan, in a newly created role, as Asia-Pacific (APAC) head of acquisitions, to strengthen its presence and acquisition capabilities in the region, the company said on Tuesday.

The property industry veteran, based in the firm's Singapore office, joined Allianz Real Estate on Dec 2 and reports to the APAC CEO Rushabh Desai.

Prior to joining the real estate investment and asset manager of the Allianz Group, Mr Phuan was chief investment officer North Asia and executive director at Keppel Capital, the asset management arm of the Keppel Group.

He has over 25 years of experience in the real estate sector across Asia.

Allianz Real Estate said it has made multiple strategic investments in APAC this year, and Mr Phuan's appointment is another step towards its target to allocate 10 per cent of its global real estate portfolio in the region.

Mr Desai said: "Danny’s extensive experience in the industry, coupled with his strong track record, makes him the ideal candidate to oversee the sourcing and execution of transactions across the region."

