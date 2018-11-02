You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

AllianzGI to start new Asian private credit team based in Singapore

Fri, Nov 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

Singapore

ACTIVE investment manager Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) is launching an Asian private credit capability with its new team to be based in Singapore, it announced on Thursday morning.

It is a move that broadens the geographic reach of AllianzGI's global private debt

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Working with top VC managers key to unicorn investing: report

DBS, Agrocorp launch blockchain platform for commodity trades

Credit Suisse Q3 profit jumps 74%, lags estimates

OCBC continues with digital transformation throughout its bank, but will not set up digital bank

AllianzGI to start new Asian private credit team based out of Singapore

DBS, Agrocorp launch blockchain platform for real-time updates on commodity trades

Editor's Choice

spore2.jpg
Nov 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Outlook sours in key sectors; economists warn of 2019 slowdown

BT_20181101_NRMARINA1_3605036-1.jpg
Nov 1, 2018
Real Estate

Analysts expect Marina View site to create buzz

KKC_8951.JPG
Nov 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux hopes to present rehabilitation scheme to creditors by April, 2019

Most Read

1 Golden Mile Complex may stay - even with en bloc
2 OCBC hikes rate on rollover credit; other banks may follow
3 Outlook sours in key sectors; economists warn of 2019 slowdown
4 Singapore most active in PE, VC activity in region in Q2: EY report
5 Singapore dollar 'too strong' relative to external and domestic factors: DBS Group Research
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

ocbc.JPG
Nov 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC continues with digital transformation throughout its bank, but will not set up digital bank

ocbc.JPG
Nov 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub to move its services to fibre networks from July next year

2018-08-06T020906Z_849570435_RC11428E7600_RTRMADP_3_OCBC-RESULTS.JPG
Nov 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC tops forecasts with 12% rise in Q3 profit; shares jump

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening