AMTD, Xiaomi to create fintech leadership programme with SMU and NUS

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 4:30 PM
AMTD and Xiaomi Finance - which recently applied for a Singapore digital banking licence as part of a consortium - will contribute S$5 million to help build the curriculum and teaching resources, and support the cost of managing and organising the fintech programme.
PHOTO: AMTD Group

HONG Kong investment bank AMTD Group and the financial services arm of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi have joined hands with Singapore Management University (SMU) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) to create a fintech training programme for entrepreneurs, senior executives and policymakers.

The multidisciplinary programme, to run for two weeks every year, will be designed by AMTD, Xiaomi Finance, SMU and NUS's Institute of Systems Science (ISS), according to a joint media statement on Thursday.

It is developed to hone the management and leadership capabilities of aspiring "digital finance leaders" in Singapore, Asean and the Greater Bay Area in China, said Annie Koh, SMU vice-president of business development.

During the programme, faculty members from SMU and ISS as well as industry experts will examine leadership techniques, sharpen the digital finance skillsets of participants, and offer insights into Singapore's fintech and regulatory frameworks.

In addition, technology and business leaders, regulators and academics will be invited as guest speakers to facilitate learning sessions for participants.

The programme will be conducted at the SMU and ISS campuses as well as two other locations in Asia.

AMTD, Xiaomi Finance, SMU and ISS have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a long-term partnership to develop the programme, named the Singapore Digital Finance Leadership Programme.

