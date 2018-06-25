You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ant Financial's Hong Kong venture launches blockchain-based remittance service

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 7:03 PM

[HONG KONG] A venture owned partly by China fintech firm Ant Financial launched on Monday a blockchain-powered cash remittance service between Hong Kong and the Philippines, an initiative the territory hopes will improve its fintech reputation.

AlipayHK, the Hong Kong-based joint venture of Ant and conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings, will allow real-time transfers of cash between individuals in Hong Kong and the Philippines, in a digital wallet service Alipay said was the first of its kind globally.

The launch comes at a time when Hong Kong, a city often criticised for lagging behind mainland China and Singapore when it comes to financial technology, or fintech, is trying to turn that reputation around.

The new service is a collaboration with GCash, a Philippines-based micropayment service operated by telecommunications firm Globe Telecom.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There are over 180,000 Filipinos in Hong Kong, making it the largest foreign community in the city, according to Hong Kong's Census and Statistics department.

The Philippines received US$33 billion of remittances in 2017. Competition to service the flows between Hong Kong and the Philippines is fierce, with traditional payments firms and other Hong Kong-based stored value facilities offering such services.

The territory has embarked on plans to spruce up its fintech image, with payments at its heart. In September, Hong Kong's faster payments system will come online which will allow transfers in real time between banks, stored value facilities, shops and individuals.

AlipayHK was one of the first companies in the city to hold a stored value facility license, Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan said at an event to launch the new service. Alipay Payment Services (HK) is the operator of the service.

Ant Financial is planning further international expansion. Earlier this month it said it had raised about US$14 billion, the largest ever single fundraising by a private company. The company said it would use the money to speed up globalisation plans for Alipay and to invest in developing financial technology. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_Malcolm Rodrigues_250618_4.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again
3 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's inflation up in May, in line with economists' expectations

sg.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-starhub-6062019_0.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels

Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening