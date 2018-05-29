You are here

Ant Financial's latest funding round raises US$10b at US$150b valuation; GIC, Temasek involved

Tue, May 29, 2018

Ant Financial Services Group, operator of China's biggest online payment platform by market share, Alipay, has closed its latest funding round having raised US$10 billion from a clutch of global and local investors, five people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The fundraising values the firm at US$150 billion, the people said, compared with about US$60 billion after its previous fundraising in April 2016.

A number of global sovereign wealth funds and private equity firms joined the fundraising as main investors.

They include Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, as well as US private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, the people said.

The people spoke to Reuters on condition they not be identified as the deal details are not yet public. The amount and investor line-up are finalised and the transfer of funds is underway, the people also said.

Ant, controlled by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma, declined to comment. Temasek and Warburg declined to comment. GIC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

