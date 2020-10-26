You are here

Ant Group prices Shanghai IPO leg at 68.8 yuan per share

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 7:50 PM

[HONG KONG] China's Ant Group on Monday set the pricing for the Shanghai leg of its mega dual-listing at 68.8 yuan (S$13.96) per share, the company said in a filing to the local exchange.

Ant plans to sell 1.67 billion shares in the Shanghai float, which is set to be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in China, eclipsing Agricultural Bank of China's US$10.1 billion float in 2010, according to Refinitiv data.

Ant also set the price for the Hong Kong tranche at HK$80 (S$40.03) per share.

REUTERS

