You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ant may raise up to US$17.3b in Shanghai IPO leg: sources

Sun, Oct 25, 2020 - 3:32 PM

file7curunx0q2e11dvw3adn.jpg
China's Ant Group could raise up to US$17.3 billion in the Shanghai leg of the likely US$35 billion dual listing, the world's largest ever, after some large investors submitted bids in the range of 68-69 yuan per share, people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] China's Ant Group could raise up to US$17.3 billion in the Shanghai leg of the likely US$35 billion dual listing, the world's largest ever, after some large investors submitted bids in the range of 68-69 yuan per share, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai of the Chinese financial technology giant, backed by e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, would beat the previous largest initial public offering (IPO), Saudi Aramco's US$29.4 billion float last December.

The pricing for the Shanghai tranche of the IPO was decided on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma said on Saturday, without disclosing the price.

"It's the first time that the pricing of such a big listing - the largest in human history - has been determined outside New York City," he told the Bund Summit in the eastern financial hub of Shanghai, referring to Ant's float as a "miracle".

Later on Saturday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters many large Chinese fund managers had bid for Ant shares in the listing on the Nasdaq-style Star Market in Shanghai at close to 69 yuan (S$14.05) apiece.

SEE ALSO

Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

At 69 yuan per share, Ant could raise up to 115.3 billion yuan in the Shanghai tranche, valuing the company as a whole at up to 2.1 trillion yuan, before a 15 per cent greenshoe or over-allotment option is exercised.

Under local market rules, the final price for the IPO, which would also be the first dual-listing in Hong Kong and on the year-old Star, is based on guidance from large investors.

The people declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Ant declined to comment on the pricing.

GOOD FORTUNE

The IPO would burnish the Shanghai-based exchange's status as a fast-growing capital markets centre, at a time when rising Sino-US tensions have triggered concerns about the prospects of listing of Chinese companies in New York.

Ant has chosen the stock code 688688 for its Shanghai listing, which for Chinese speakers combines two of the luckiest or most auspicious numbers, together symbolising long-lasting prosperity and good fortune in Chinese culture.

Books for the Shanghai leg of the float will open for one day on Oct 29.

Ant plans to sell up to 1.67 billion shares in the Shanghai float, which is set to be the biggest IPO in China, eclipsing the record set by Agricultural Bank of China's US$10.1 billion Shanghai float in 2010, according to Refinitiv data.

Strategic investors, whose investments in Ant's Star IPO will be locked up for at least 12 months, will account for 80 per cent of the Shanghai float.

Among them are Zhejiang Tmall Technology, a unit of Alibaba, which has committed to purchase 44 per cent of the Shanghai float, according to Ant's updated prospectus.

Ant aims to split the share sale evenly between Hong Kong and Shanghai, selling up to 11 per cent of its enlarged share capital.

For the Hong Kong leg, Ant plans to open order books as soon as Monday and price the offering in coming days, separate sources have said.

Ant did not immediately respond to request for comment on the Hong Kong timetable late on Saturday.

Its shares are likely to start trading a few days after the US presidential election, which could fuel a spike in market volatility.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

IMF urges bank regulators to extend curbs on dividends, buybacks

AIG settles foreign tax-credit suit for more than US$400m

Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says

China will improve yuan flexibility: central bank governor

Wells Fargo does U-turn on cutting perk for high-earning workers

Goldman recast as villain of Wall Street with damning 1MDB pact

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 25, 2020 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in dorms

[SINGAPORE] There were five new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at Sunday noon - two locally transmitted, three imported...

Oct 25, 2020 03:44 PM
Consumer

Coca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil

[SYDNEY] Coca-Cola European Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil, Bloomberg News...

Oct 25, 2020 03:39 PM
Technology

Apple 5G iPhones arrive with an alphabet soup of abbreviations

[NEW YORK] Welcome to the four flavors of 5G.

Oct 25, 2020 03:23 PM
Energy & Commodities

Sabic Q3 net profit up 47% as sales volumes rise, some impairments reversed

[DUBAI] Saudi Basic Industries Corp (Sabic), the world's 4th-biggest petrochemicals firm, reported a 47 per cent...

Oct 25, 2020 03:11 PM
Real Estate

What will New York real estate look like next year?

[NEW YORK] One in five New York City tenants did not pay rent in September, by one estimate, and there is growing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thai king's praise for defiant loyalist draws controversy

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify post-election: US Senate panel

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for