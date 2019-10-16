ANZ makes senior hires for corporate advisory teams in Singapore, Melbourne

ANZ has appointed Ilhem Dib as its head of corporate advisory for Asia, to be based in Singapore.

THE Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) on Wednesday said it has appointed Ilhem Dib as its head of corporate advisory for Asia, to be based in Singapore.

She joins the bank from a technology startup in Asia, where she was responsible for capital raising. Prior to that, Ms Dib spent 10 years with Japanese advisory firm Nomura, where she was head of South-east Asia M&A (mergers and acquisitions) in Singapore, and head of technology, media and telecom for Asia (ex-Japan) in Hong Kong.

At ANZ, she is focusing on cross-border M&A transactions in the bank's core industry segments and private equity, as well as growing deal flow into Australia and New Zealand, the bank said.

She reports to Richard Dawson, head of loans & specialised finance, international, in Hong Kong, as well as to Martin Hanrahan, head of corporate advisory in Sydney.

ANZ has also hired Kristoff Keele and Toby Mannock for its corporate advisory team in Melbourne.

Mr Keele joins as an executive director from global logistics firm Toll Group, where he was head of strategy, transformation and M&A. He has also worked in advisory roles previously in Greenhill and Macquarie Capital, as well as in private equity at Macquarie Funds Group.

Meanwhile, Mr Mannock was formerly director of resources at London-based advisory firm Renaissance Capital, where he served as managing director, focusing on the metals and mining sector. According to ANZ, Mr Mannock advised on a range of M&A and equity capital markets deals for international resource companies during his 13 years at Renaissance.

Both Mr Keele and Mr Mannock report to Mr Hanrahan.

ANZ corporate advisory has recently worked on various deals, including serving as advisor to the independent directors of OUE Hospitality Reit (real estate investment trust) on its A$2.9 billion-equivalent merger with OUE Commercial Reit, the bank said.