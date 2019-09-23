You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ANZ's Stella Saris named head of sustainable finance, international

Mon, Sep 23, 2019 - 2:37 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Stella Saris.PNG
Stella Saris has more than 15 years of experience at the bank, across a range of structured finance and industry sector roles in Australia, Europe and Asia.
PHOTO: ANZ

THE Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) on Monday appointed Stella Saris as head of sustainable finance, international.

Her appointment comes as ANZ is expanding its expertise in Asia to support key customers in capturing growing momentum in the sustainable finance loan and bond markets.

Based in Singapore, Ms Saris was previously a director focusing on renewable energy within ANZ’s specialised finance team. She has more than 15 years of experience at the bank, across a range of structured finance and industry sector roles in Australia, Europe and Asia.

Ms Saris will continue to be based in Singapore for her new role. She reports to Nick Halkas, head of infrastructure, export and sustainable finance – international, in Singapore, as well as Katharine Tapley, head of sustainable finance in Sydney.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Separately, ANZ in July appointed a new head of South-east Asia, India and the Middle East as well as country head of Singapore. Vishnu Shahaney was promoted to both roles in August, and is based in Singapore.

Banking & Finance

Singlife clarifies 'deposit insurance' coverage for newly launched account

Singapore banks' South, S-E Asia exposure raises risks: Fitch Ratings

US to unveil plan on making Treasury market more transparent

New York Stock Exchange parent company introduces bitcoin

Banks worth US$47t adopt new UN-backed climate principles

Cash management is king for DBS

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly