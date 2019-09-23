ANZ's Stella Saris named head of sustainable finance, international

Stella Saris has more than 15 years of experience at the bank, across a range of structured finance and industry sector roles in Australia, Europe and Asia.

THE Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) on Monday appointed Stella Saris as head of sustainable finance, international.

Her appointment comes as ANZ is expanding its expertise in Asia to support key customers in capturing growing momentum in the sustainable finance loan and bond markets.

Based in Singapore, Ms Saris was previously a director focusing on renewable energy within ANZ’s specialised finance team. She has more than 15 years of experience at the bank, across a range of structured finance and industry sector roles in Australia, Europe and Asia.

Ms Saris will continue to be based in Singapore for her new role. She reports to Nick Halkas, head of infrastructure, export and sustainable finance – international, in Singapore, as well as Katharine Tapley, head of sustainable finance in Sydney.

Separately, ANZ in July appointed a new head of South-east Asia, India and the Middle East as well as country head of Singapore. Vishnu Shahaney was promoted to both roles in August, and is based in Singapore.