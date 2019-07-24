You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ANZ's Vishnu Shahaney named head of S-E Asia, India, Mid-East and Singapore country head

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 12:45 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Vishnu Shahaney_Portrait 2.jpg
Currently president director of PT Bank ANZ Indonesia, Vishnu Shahaney is expected to start his new role in August.
PHOTO: ANZ

THE Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) has appointed Vishnu Shahaney as head of South-east Asia, India and the Middle East, in addition to country head of Singapore, the bank announced in a media statement on Wednesday.

Based in Singapore, Mr Shahaney is expected to start his new role in August, and will report to Farhan Faruqui, group executive of international at ANZ.

Mr Shahaney is currently president director of PT Bank ANZ Indonesia. The process of replacing him in Indonesia is underway, and an announcement will be made in due course after local regulatory approval has been obtained.

He first joined ANZ Grindlays Bank in India, and has held senior positions at ANZ in Asia and Australia, across businesses including corporate banking, transaction banking and risk.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Faruqui said he is confident that Mr Shahaney’s deep international banking experience, extensive customer networks and strong understanding of Singapore and the region will bring significant value to ANZ’s business and customers.

Banking & Finance

Australia's bank watchdog raps Macquarie, HSBC, Rabobank for liquidity breach

Deutsche Bank's problem derivatives cloud recovery: sources

London forex trading turnover surges to record high

Bank of England's Haldane "very cautious" about cutting rates

Building a staff force for a digital future

EU banks on lookout for ECB sweeteners

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_pharmaceutical_240719_72.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore pharma sector an 'increasingly important' part of manufacturing: Fitch

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

Jul 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MIT, Venture Corp, Sembcorp, Frasers Property, Yoma, ISOTeam, MTQ

Jul 24, 2019
Technology

M1 and SUTD to jointly develop 5G robotics technology

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly